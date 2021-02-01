The OnePlus 7 and 7T are getting their final Android 10-based OxygenOS update

Last month, OnePlus finally released the first Open Beta of Android 11 based on OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, allowing early adopters to test drive the latest software ahead of the public release. As OnePlus works on readying the Android 11 for prime time, the company is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series in what will be the final Android 10-based stable update for these 2019 smartphones.

This is an incremental update that mostly fixes bugs and improves the overall stability. The update also bumps the Android Security Patch level to January 2021.

The full update changelog for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series:

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Updated GMS package to 2020.09 (except 7 Pro 5G EU) Improved the stability of the system (7 Pro 5G EU)



The OxygenOS 10.3.8 update is being pushed to the OnePlus 7 (Global and India) and OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro (India) while their equivalent EU and Global models will receive their respective updates shortly after.

As always, this will be a phased roll-out, meaning the update will be rolled out to a small batch of the user base initially, followed by a wider roll-out in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for the OTA to reach your device, however, you can manually flash the update on your OnePlus phone using the OTA package provided below. Simply download the appropriate firmware package corresponding to your variant and place it in the root directory of your internal storage. Then navigate to Settings > System Update > “Local Update“ and select the downloaded package to initiate the installation.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 | OnePlus 7 Pro | OnePlus 7T | OnePlus 7T Pro

Downloads

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!