OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7/7T series brings May 2021 patches and several improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T series. The update is based on Android 11, and it’s the last Open Beta release for the devices. The update includes a host of improvements and bug fixes, along with the Android security patches for May 2021.

Much like the previous OxygenOS Open Beta release, Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series fixes known issues and improves system stability. It also brings battery consumption optimizations, Wi-Fi network stability improvements, and gallery loading speed enhancements. Here’s the full changelog for the latest OxygenOS Open Beta release:

System Reduced battery consumption under specific scenarios Improved the compatibility of specific third-party apps on Android 11 Fixed known issues and improved system stability Upgrade Android Security Patch level to May 2021

Phone Improved the overall application stability Fixed the probability issue about can not answer the calls via Google Fi app

Network Improved the Wi-Fi connection stability

Gallery Improved the overall loading speed

Shelf Improved the animation performance and frame rate



As mentioned earlier, OxygenOS Open Beta 5 is the last Android 11 beta build for the OnePlus 7/7T series. This means that the devices won’t receive any Android 11-based beta builds going forward. However, OnePlus will continue to release OxygenOS 11 updates on the stable channel.

The latest Open Beta release for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series is rolling out in a staged fashion, and it should land on your device in the next few days. But if you want to skip the wait, you can download the firmware from the links below and flash it manually. We only had access to the Open Beta build for the OnePlus 7 Pro at the time of writing. We’ll add the remaining links as soon as they become available.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 7 | OnePlus 7 Pro | OnePlus 7T | OnePlus 7T Pro

Download OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

OnePlus 7 (EU/Global)

OnePlus 7 Pro (EU/Global)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!