Latest OnePlus 7 series update brings Bitmoji and August security patches

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlu 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. The latest update, OxygenOS 11.0.3.1, finally brings the much-awaited Bitmoji feature to the OnePlus 7 family along with the most recent security patch level.

OnePlus 7 XDA Forums || OnePlus 7T XDA Forums

One of the most notable changes in the new update is Bitmoji, which is already available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 series. After updating to OxygenOS 11.0.3.1, OnePlus 7 series owners can find the Bitmoji feature under Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. The new update also adds the ability to take a screenshot of Ambient Display, optimizes NFC stability, and bumps the Android security patch level to August 2021.

OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 brings the following changes for the OnePlus 7 family:

System Optimized the stability of NFC feature Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.08

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for ambient display Newly added Bitmoji clock, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 has already started rolling out to the OnePlus 7 series. You can either patiently wait for the automatic OTA rollout to hit your device or go ahead and download the update package corresponding to your model from the links provided below.

OnePlus 7 Pro XDA Forums || OnePlus 7T Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

Links for some models aren’t live yet. We’ll be updating this post as we have access to them, so check back later.

OnePlus 7

Global/India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1

Europe Full OTA

Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1



OnePlus 7 Pro

Global/India Full OTA

Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1

Europe Full OTA

Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1



OnePlus 7T

Global Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1

India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.2.1



OnePlus 7T Pro