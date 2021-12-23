OnePlus 7 series picks up December 2021 security update

OnePlus is currently in the process of rolling out the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 series. At the same time, the company is also keeping its older devices up to date with the latest security patches. Case in point: OnePlus has started rolling out the latest December 2021 security update to the OnePlus 7 series.

According to user reports on OnePlus forums, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are picking up OxygenOS 11.0.5.1. It’s a tiny update that weighs 173MB and bumps security patch level to December 2021. Notably, the update also fixes a bug that prevented users from receiving and sending media files on WhatsApp.

Here’s the complete update changelog for OxygenOS 11.0.5.1:

System Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot send and receive media files Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12 Improved system stability



OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 is currently rolling out to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro units in India, Europe, and other markets. As always, the OTA is rolling out in batches, so it will take some time before it reaches everyone. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic OTA rollout, we have provided direct download links to full and incremental OTAs to let you manually install the update. All you have to do is download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model and flash it using the Local Upgrade method within the System Update menu.

Download OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7

Global/India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.4

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.4.1



OnePlus 7 Pro

Global/India Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.4.1

Europe Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.0.4.1



OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!