Pick up the OnePlus 7T at the incredible price of $350 at B&H Photo and Video

Earlier today, we showed you a great deal on the TCL 10 Pro, a great mid-range phone to upgrade to. But, what if you want options? What if you want to be able to choose between multiple mid-range phones that are on sale? Well, this is your lucky day, as the mid-range OnePlus 7T is also one sale, and its price is downright incredible at $300. In fact, when XDA reviewed the OnePlus 8 earlier in the year, Mario Tomás Serrafero stated that it wasn’t good enough to beat the 7T. That’s a significant ringing endorsement for the supposedly more “out-of-date” phone model.

So you may be wondering, what’s the catch here? The OnePlus 7T seems like a steal, so there needs to be a reason it’s so low. Well… there is a catch, but also, not really. This low price is at B&H Photo and Video, a retailer known for some great tech deals. Of course, they’re no Amazon, but I’ve ordered items from B&H in the past, and it’s always been a painless experience. If you haven’t ordered from them in the past, there’s no need to worry here!

The real catch is that while it’s an unlocked phone, this version of the OnePlus 7T only works with GSM networks. That means of the major carriers, this smartphone will work with AT&T and T-Mobile (but not Sprint). So if you have Verizon, this phone isn’t guaranteed to work with you!

You have two choices with this particular deal–the “T-Mobile Unlocked” 7T in Glacier Blue and the “Factory Unlocked” 7T in Frosted Silver. From what B&H is saying, they appear to be functionally the same and only connect to the same GSM networks. The Frosted Silver deal price is available until December 31, while the Glacier Blue deal doesn’t have an expiration but limited stock.