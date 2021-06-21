The OnePlus 8 5G is 50% off on Prime Day, and it’s finally worth the price
The OnePlus 8 5G is 50% off on Prime Day, and it’s finally worth the price

Looking to pick up a new smartphone? Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to shop for smartphones, and we’ve found a great deal on what was once an overpriced product: the OnePlus 8 5G. It’s a smartphone that debuted early last year alongside its larger “Pro” sibling. While the “Pro” model and subsequent models have gone on sale a couple of times, the regular OnePlus 8 hasn’t been discounted much apart from the occasional $100 off or BOGO deal. If you’re looking to upgrade to a new 5G phone and don’t want to settle for budget or mid-range hardware, then the OnePlus 8 5G at $349 is a great deal you can take advantage of today.

When OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 last year, we weren’t that impressed by what it had to offer compared to its immediate predecessor, the OnePlus 7T. We were mainly disappointed by the phone’s price tag: $699 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Disregarding the price tag, though, we actually loved the OnePlus 8. It had a great design with some stellar color options, a crisp OLED display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, a refined software experience with OxygenOS, a decent camera, excellent performance, long-lasting battery life, and fast charging. In spite of all that, we couldn’t recommend the product because its price tag just wasn’t competitive.

Today, though? The $699 has been cut to $349, making the OnePlus 8 5G finally worth its price tag. At this price, it’s competing against actual budget 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, and I’d say the OnePlus 8 5G is a better option. It’s still not as cheap as really affordable 5G phones like OnePlus’ own Nord N200, but if you go any lower, you have to make a lot of sacrifices when it comes to features like build quality, display, and performance. The only compromise you’ll have to make when buying the OnePlus 8 5G is long-term software support: It’s already a year-old, so you’ll only get one more major OS update and two more years of security updates.

    OnePlus 8 5G
    The OnePlus 8 was a bit overpriced at launch, but at 50% off, it's a much better buy. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 5G connectivity in the U.S.

Unlike the last time the OnePlus 8 was 50% off, this model is unlocked and can be used on all supported carriers. Plus, the last 50% off deal was for the Verizon model which costs $100 more than the unlocked model.

SpecificationOnePlus 8 5G
Dimensions & Weight
  • 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm
  • 180g
Colors, Materials, Finish
  • Onyx Black (glossy)
  • Glacial Green (matte-frosted)
  • Interstellar Glow (glossy)
  • Polar Silver
Display
  • 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED, single hole-punch cutout
  • FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), 20:9 aspect ratio, 402ppi
  • 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate
  • HDR10+
  • 3D Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Features:
    • Vibrant Color Effect
    • Reading Mode
    • Night Mode
  • No Active Digitizer for Active Pen support
Cameras (Rear)
  • Primary
    • 48MP Sony IMX586, f/1.75, 0.8µm pixels, OIS, EIS
  • Secondary
    • 16MP, ultra-wide-angle, f/2.2, 116° FOV
  • Tertiary
    • 2MP, macro, f/2.4, 1.75µm pixels
  • Flash
    • Dual LED Flash
  • Autofocus
    • PDAF + CAF
  • Video
    • 4K @ 30/60 fps
    • 1080p @ 30/60 fps
    • Slow Motion
      • 1080p @ 240 fps
      • 720p @ 480 fps
    • Time Lapse
      • 4K @ 30 fps
      • 1080p @ 30 fps
    • Miscellaneous features
      • CINE aspect ratio
      • Ultra Steady at 4K @ 30 fps
  • Other sensors
    • Flicker ambient light sensor (front)
Camera (Front)16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.0, 1.0µm pixels, fixed focus, EIS, [email protected]
Software
  • OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10, update to OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 available
  • 2 years of software updates (Android 12 planned), 3 years of bi-monthly security updates
  • A/B partitions for Seamless Updates
System-on-chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU

  • 1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz
  • 3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex-A77-based) Performance core @ 2.4GHz
  • 4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 650 GPU

RAM
  • 8GB LPDDR4X
  • 12GB LPDDR4X
Storage
  • 128GB UFS 3.0+ Dual-Lane
  • 256GB UFS 3.0+ Dual-Lane
Battery4300 mAh
Wired Charging
  • 30W Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A)
  • 15W USB-C Power Delivery (5V/3A)
Wireless ChargingNo
IP RatingNo
Security
  • Optical under-display fingerprint scanner
  • Software-based facial recognition
Ports & Buttons
  • USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C with video out (DisplayPort Alternate Mode)
  • Alert Slider
  • Dual nano-SIM slot*
  • *Second SIM will be activated in a post-launch update
Audio & Vibration
  • Dual stereo speakers. Audio tuned by Dolby Atmos.
  • X-axis linear motor
Multimedia Codec Support
  • Audio Playback: MP3, AAC, AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, FLAC, APE, OGG, MIDI, M4A, IMY, AC3, EAC3, EAC3-JOC, AC4
  • Audio Recording: WAV, AAC, AMR
  • Video Playback: MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, WEBM
  • Video Recording: MP4
  • Image Viewing: JPEG, PNG, BMP, GIF, WEBP, HEIF, HEIC, RAW
  • Image Output: JPEG, PNG
Connectivity
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem + Qualcomm FastConnect 6800
  • Wi-Fi: 2×2 MIMO, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4GHz/5GHz
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.1, with Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm aptX HD, LDAC and AAC
  • NFC: Yes
  • Positioning: GPS (L1+L5 dual-band), GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo (E1+E5a dual-band), SBAS, A-GPS
  • LTE/LTE-A:
    • 4x4MIMO
    • Supports up to DL Cat 18 (1.2Gbps)/UL Cat 13 (150Mbps) depending on carrier.
  • Bands (NA)
    • 5G NSA: n2, n5, n66, n71, n41
    • 5G SA: n71, n41
    • MIMO-LTE: B2, 4, 7, 25, 66, 41, 48
    • NR: n2, n66, n41
    • FDD-LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 66, 71
    • TDD-LTE: B34, 38, 39, 40 (Roaming), 41, 46, 48
    • GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900
    • WCDMA: B1, B2, B4, B5, B8, B9, B19
    • CDMA: BC0, BC1, BC10
  • Bands (IN)
    • 5G NSA: n78
    • 5G SA: n78
    • MIMO-LTE: B1, 3, 41, 40
    • NR: n78
    • FDD-LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26
    • TDD-LTE: B34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46
    • WCDMA: B1, B2, B4, B8, B9, B19
    • CDMA: BC0 (Roaming)
    • GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900
  • Bands (EU)
    • 5G NSA: n1, n3, n28, n78
    • 5G SA: n78
    • MIMO-LTE: B1, 3, 7, 38, 40, 41
    • NR: n1, n3, n7, n78
    • FDD-LTE: B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 66
    • TDD-LTE: B34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46
    • WCDMA: B1, B2, B4, B5, B8, B9, B19
    • CDMA: BC0
    • GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900

