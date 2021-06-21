The OnePlus 8 5G is 50% off on Prime Day, and it’s finally worth the price

Looking to pick up a new smartphone? Amazon’s Prime Day is a great time to shop for smartphones, and we’ve found a great deal on what was once an overpriced product: the OnePlus 8 5G. It’s a smartphone that debuted early last year alongside its larger “Pro” sibling. While the “Pro” model and subsequent models have gone on sale a couple of times, the regular OnePlus 8 hasn’t been discounted much apart from the occasional $100 off or BOGO deal. If you’re looking to upgrade to a new 5G phone and don’t want to settle for budget or mid-range hardware, then the OnePlus 8 5G at $349 is a great deal you can take advantage of today.

When OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 last year, we weren’t that impressed by what it had to offer compared to its immediate predecessor, the OnePlus 7T. We were mainly disappointed by the phone’s price tag: $699 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Disregarding the price tag, though, we actually loved the OnePlus 8. It had a great design with some stellar color options, a crisp OLED display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, a refined software experience with OxygenOS, a decent camera, excellent performance, long-lasting battery life, and fast charging. In spite of all that, we couldn’t recommend the product because its price tag just wasn’t competitive.

Today, though? The $699 has been cut to $349, making the OnePlus 8 5G finally worth its price tag. At this price, it’s competing against actual budget 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, and I’d say the OnePlus 8 5G is a better option. It’s still not as cheap as really affordable 5G phones like OnePlus’ own Nord N200, but if you go any lower, you have to make a lot of sacrifices when it comes to features like build quality, display, and performance. The only compromise you’ll have to make when buying the OnePlus 8 5G is long-term software support: It’s already a year-old, so you’ll only get one more major OS update and two more years of security updates.

Unlike the last time the OnePlus 8 was 50% off, this model is unlocked and can be used on all supported carriers. Plus, the last 50% off deal was for the Verizon model which costs $100 more than the unlocked model.

