OnePlus 8 and 8T get first OxygenOS 12 Open Beta based on Android 12

While OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is also reminding users that it hasn’t forgotten about some of its older flagships. Today, the company has released the Android 12 update for three older flagships via its Open Beta program. Owners of the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T can now try out the first public beta build of OxygenOS 12.

According to recent posts on the OnePlus community forums, the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta initiative for the OnePlus 8 series is now live for the Indian and the global variants. Just like the OnePlus 9R’s first Open Beta build, the release ships with the February 2022 Android security patches. The full changelog of the update is as follows:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



OnePlus notes that you may encounter unexpected bugs in the beta release, and some third-party apps may not work as intended. However, you can share your feedback on the software and report additional bugs via the Community App to help the software development team iron out any major issues in the final release. The company has also provided simple instructions to roll back to the stable Android 11 release if things get out of hand.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || OnePlus 8 Pro || OnePlus 8T

Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T

You can find the download links of the regional update packages below. The Open Beta ZIP files are nearly 4GB in size, so keep that in mind if you’re on a limited data plan. OnePlus also recommends you have at least 30% battery and 3GB of storage available on your device before you proceed. Although your personal data shouldn’t be affected on upgrading to the Open Beta build, reverting to the stable channel will lead to a wipe, so do perform a backup beforehand.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Source: OnePlus Forums (1, 2)