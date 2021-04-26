OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8T receive fresh OxygenOS Open Betas with April security patches

Update 1 (04/26/2021 @ 06:19 AM ET): OnePlus is rolling out Open Beta 4 for OnePlus 8T. Scroll to the bottom for more information. The article as published on April 19, 2021, is preserved below.

After rolling out Oxygen Open Betas to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T last month, OnePlus is back again with fresh beta builds for all three devices. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are receiving OxygenOS Open Beta 9, while the OnePlus 8T is getting the OxygenOS Open Beta 3.

The latest update fixes many of the previously reported bugs, including the status bar not displaying app icons, missed calls not showing up in the notification tray, the issue with expanded screenshot stopping abruptly sometimes, and so on. The new beta also adds the Data Monitor feature in the Game Toolbox to monitor FPS/CPU/GPU data in real-time and bumps the Android security patch level to April 2021.

The full update changelog for the new OxygenOS betas is as follows:

System Fixed the issue that some app’s fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected Updated Android security patch to 202104

Camera Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode

Calculator Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split-screen

Ambient Display Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew

OnePlus Games Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time

Gallery Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures



The new OxygenOS Open Betas are rolling out over-the-air to those on the beta channel. We have also provided direct download links to incremental and full OTA zip packages below to manually flash the latest software. Download an update package corresponding to your device from the list below and flash it using the Local upgrade in the System Update menu. If you’re coming from the stable channel, make sure to take a backup of your data beforehand, as installing a beta will wipe everything.

Downloads for Open Beta 9 / 3

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Update: OnePlus 8T receives Open Beta 4

Shortly after the company began rolling out Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 8T, it had to stop rollout because of some bugs. These bugs are now fixed with the Open Beta 4 update, which comes with essentially the same changelog as the previous update.

Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 8T

