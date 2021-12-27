OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and Nord 2 receive new OxygenOS updates with December 2021 security patches

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.10.10 to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The update follows the OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 release, which introduced the October 2021 security patches to the device duo. The latest build, on the other hand, brings the December 2021 security patches and a couple of little, but important fixes. The OnePlus Nord 2 has also picked up a new OxygenOS stable update in the form of A.15 with the latest set of Android security patches.

Screenshot credit: OnePlus Community member AMALVPILLAI and praveen.chinnala

According to the announcement posts on the OnePlus Community forums, the latest OxygenOS updates for the aforementioned devices come with the following changes:

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

System Optimized the UI display of Settings interface Fixed the issue that Google Assistant and Gpay doesn’t display as expected in the Setup Wizard Fixed the low probability issue of WhatsApp crash Updated Android security patch to 2021.12



OnePlus Nord 2

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12 Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on

Bluetooth Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices



As a customary practice, OnePlus is rolling out the updates in a staged fashion, so it will only reach a handful of users at first. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it should start rolling out to more users. Notably, the OnePlus 8T hasn’t received any new update yet, although it is usually serviced alongside the regular 8 series.

Download the latest stable Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and Nord 2

In case you don’t want to wait for the OTA update, you can download the firmware package from the links provided below and flash it manually.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord 2

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!