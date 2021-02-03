OxygenOS Open Beta 6 rolls out for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro with new “Dock” dashboard, January 2021 patches, and more

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, its 2020 flagship smartphones. The last OxygenOS Open Beta for the phone duo, Open Beta 5, introduced a “Rewind Recording” feature in the Game Space and December 2020 security patches. Now, the latest build from the beta channel adds “Dock” — a Digital Wellbeing-like dashboard — to the OnePlus Shelf and finally brings the January 2021 security patches.

As usual, the changelog for both devices is exactly the same. Apart from the aforementioned changes, there are also a few other optimizations. For one, the stability of the overall system has been optimized for a better gaming experience. The browser app crashing issue has been fixed, and the cloud service interface in the stock gallery app gets a fresh coat of paint. Finally, the the transmission rate of Bluetooth when connecting watches has been improved and general bugs are said to have been fixed.

The full changelog for OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8 series can be found below:

System Optimized the UI display of the status bar Optimized the stability of frame rate and improved the experience when playing games Optimized the interface of the Community homepage and make notifications more eye-catching Fixed the crash issue where the drop-down menu of Browser Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Shelf Newly added Dock, a dashboard that displays various information, including daily steps, screen usage time, etc. Optimized weather animation effects to improve fluency

Weather Optimized animations for sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display

Gaming Space Fixed the issue where notifications could not be turned off in the game in some cases

Gallery Optimized the layout of the cloud service interface in the Gallery for a better operation experience

Bluetooth Improved the transmission rate of Bluetooth when connecting watches



Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 8 series

You can either download the full OTA if you want to upgrade from OnePlus 8/8 Pro’s stable Android 10 release or you’re rooted, or you can download the incremental package if you’re already on Open Beta 5 and you haven’t modified the software. Either way, you can sideload the OTA by copying it to your phone’s internal storage and then choosing the “Local upgrade” option in the system updater app.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for providing the download links!