Download: OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R receive stable Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus is gearing up for the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. And while that is something to look forward to, existing OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 8 series owners also have something to rejoice about. After releasing a single Open Beta build based on Android 12 for these devices, the OEM is now rolling out the stable OxygenOS 12 update to the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and the OnePlus 9R.

The build number of the stable release is C.11 (for the OnePlus 8 series)/C.14 (for the OnePlus 9R). Apart from the Android 12 foundation, the first obvious change in the OxygneOS 12 update is the reimagined user interface. There are a number of new quality of life features and improvements as well, such as Canvas AOD and the OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf. The Android security patch level (SPL) is a bit old, though, as OnePlus ships February 2022 security patches with these builds.

Here is the complete changelog for the update:

Changelog for OxygenOS 12 stable update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers Fixed the issue that background applications are abnormally closed in specific scenarios Fixed the issue with lens permissions when using third party camera applications Fixed the issue of screen cannot respond when receiving notifications

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures

Network Fixed the issue that unable to automatically connect to Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios



Although this is the stable build, the release is currently limited to existing Open Beta participants only. Moreover, for the OnePlus 8 series, the update for the European variant hasn’t been ready yet due to additional validation requirements. We expect the stable OxygenOS 12 OTA to roll out to all users over the coming week, unless any showstopper bugs are spotted.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || OnePlus 8 Pro || OnePlus 8T || OnePlus 9R

Download: Stable OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can sideload the update using the download links provided below. We’ll continue to update this article as we get more download links.

In case you wish to downgrade to the OxygenOS 11 release at any point, you can download the rollback package from the link below. Keep in mind that this will wipe all your data, so you should take a backup before proceeding.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1, 2, 3)