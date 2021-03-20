OnePlus 8 and 8T get new Android 11-based OxygenOS betas with many bug fixes

Following the release of OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus released the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8T about a week ago. Now, the company is introducing updated betas for the OnePlus 8 and 8T.

The updates introduce several new fixes and enhancements, from optimizing the startup speed of some apps to fixing an issue where WhatsApp couldn’t receive messages when it was in the background for a long time.

Here’s the full changelog introduced by the new OxygenOS betas:

System

OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions

Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience

Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls

Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time

Fixed the issue in which the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update

Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture

Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode

Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding

Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape

Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)

Camera

Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Shot on OnePlus watermark – Time)

Gallery

Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category

Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone

Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message

Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode

Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)

Clock

Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience

Ambient Display

Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages

Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint

Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes

Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD

Network

Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode

Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)

Downloads

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for sharing the download links!