OnePlus 8 and 8T get new Android 11-based OxygenOS betas with many bug fixes
Following the release of OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 8, OnePlus released the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 8T about a week ago. Now, the company is introducing updated betas for the OnePlus 8 and 8T.
The updates introduce several new fixes and enhancements, from optimizing the startup speed of some apps to fixing an issue where WhatsApp couldn’t receive messages when it was in the background for a long time.
Here’s the full changelog introduced by the new OxygenOS betas:
System
- OnePlus account now can be registered with the phone number in more countries or regions
- Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve the user experience
- Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls
- Fixed the issue that WhatsApp cannot receive messages when it is in the background for a long time
- Fixed the issue in which the “Turn on automatically” in Dark Mode is disabled after the system update
- Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake-up gesture
- Fixed the issue that no caller ID is displayed from the favorite contacts in Do Not Disturb mode
- Fixed the issue that the Setting interface displays abnormally under the split screen of call forwarding
- Fixed the flash issue with the Quick Reply in Landscape
- Fixed the issue that the status bar is displayed abnormally when using split-screen with the Chrome
- Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
- Fixed the issue that the fingerprint pattern is not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)
Camera
- Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Shot on OnePlus watermark – Time)
Gallery
- Fixed the issue in which pictures are not displayed in the Gallery after they are copied to the DCIM category
- Fixed the issue that the Nearby Share button may disappear when using Google Photos
Bluetooth
- Fixed the issue that the SCENARIO-BASED ENHANCEMENT switch is not displayed in the settings when OnePlus Buds is connected to the phone
- Fixed the issue that the device cannot be searched by other Bluetooth devices
Message
- Fixed the issue of the incomplete dialog box displayed in landscape mode
- Fixed known issues with the SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)
Clock
- Improved the touch range of stopwatch buttons and improved the user experience
Ambient Display
- Fixed the issue in which the AOD displays the wrong time sequence after setting up some languages as system languages
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may flash when unlocking with fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with AOD that the screen may display red in some scenes
- Fixed the issue of blurred lines in AOD
Network
- Fixed the failure issue with Wi-Fi
Zen Mode
- Newly added the Tide Voice Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to win this medal)
Downloads
OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8T
Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for sharing the download links!