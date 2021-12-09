OnePlus 8 and 8T are on sale again, starting at just $299

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T are a bit old at this point, as they were both released in 2020 and it’s almost 2022, but the phones are still speedy by modern flagship standards. OnePlus still has some stock left that it wants to clear out, which means rock-bottom prices for anyone interested in an older flagship phone. The OnePlus 8 is now on sale for $299, and the OnePlus 8T is on sale for $449, which are some of the lowest prices (if not the lowest prices) we’ve seen yet.

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz screen, three rear cameras (a primary, ultra-wide, and macro), a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8-12GB of RAM, 128-256GB storage, a 4,300mAh battery, and 30W wired charging (or 15W when using USB Power Delivery chargers). OnePlus originally only promised two major OS updates, Android 11 and Android 12, but the company said in July that it would get an additional major OS update (presumably Android 13).

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T has a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen, the same Snapdragon 865 chip, a larger 4,500mAh battery, 65W wired charging (27W with USB Power Delivery chargers), and four rear cameras. Just like the OnePlus 8, it was only supposed to get two major Android updates, but another major OS update was tacked on after release.

The main catch with this sale is that OnePlus only has the T-Mobile versions of the 8 and 8T in stock, not the carrier-unlocked models. That means you need to be a T-Mobile customer, or at least a T-Mobile customer long enough to request an unlock code. It’s a shame OnePlus doesn’t have the normal OnePlus 8 and 8T in stock, but if you’re not interested in a carrier-locked phone, check out our best OnePlus phones guide for other options from the company that might fit you better. We also have a roundup of the best smartphones in general.