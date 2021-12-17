You can get a OnePlus 8 for just $299 today

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T are a bit old at this point, as they were both released in 2020 and it’s almost 2022, but the phones are still speedy by modern flagship standards. According to the rumor mill, the OnePlus 10 series is due for release soon, which probably means OnePlus would like to clear its stock of older devices. That might be why the OnePlus 8 is on sale for $299 again, which is the same discount we saw earlier this month.

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED 90Hz screen, three rear cameras (a primary, ultra-wide, and macro), a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8-12GB of RAM, 128-256GB storage, a 4,300mAh battery, and 30W wired charging (or 15W when using USB Power Delivery chargers). OnePlus originally only promised two major OS updates, Android 11 and Android 12, but the company said in July that it would get an additional major OS update (presumably Android 13). You might be waiting a little while for OxygenOS 12 though, given the current issues with the update on the OnePlus 9 series.

The main catch with this sale is that OnePlus only has the T-Mobile versions of the OnePlus 8T in stock, not the carrier-unlocked models. That means you need to be a T-Mobile customer, or at least a T-Mobile customer long enough to request an unlock code. The ‘Interstellar Glow’ and ‘Onyx Black’ models are both in stock (as of the time of writing), both in the entry-level 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. Only the ‘Glacial Green’ color is unavailable, and no options in the 12GB RAM/256GB storage are in stock.

