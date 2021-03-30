OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T get new OxygenOS 11 stable updates with loads of bug fixes

OnePlus releases new OxygenOS stable updates on a bi-monthly basis. The last stable updates for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 8T rolled out in early February, and today, the company announced the rollout of new OxygenOS 11 updates for the three devices.

In two separate forum threads, OnePlus staff member Abdul B. said the company has pushed new OxygenOS updates for the 8, 8 Pro, and 8T in India, with rollouts in Europe and North America to soon follow. The update for the 8 and 8 Pro carries version number 11.0.5.5 for all regions, while the update for the 8T carries version number 11.0.8.12 for India and Europe and 11.0.8.11 for North America. All releases bring the March 2021 Android Security Patch Level (SPL). As always, we have the full changelog to share followed by OTA download links you can use to skip the wait.

OxygenOS 11.0.5.5/11.0.8.12/11.0.8.11 Updates

Changelog

System Optimized the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging Fixed the failure issue after changing the customized font Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in lock screen by swiping the icon Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Camera Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

OnePlus Share Fixed the issue that files sent by other third-party devices cannot be received (OnePlus 8 series only)

Clock Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays



Version Numbers:

OnePlus 8 IN: 11.0.5.5.IN21DA EU: 11.0.5.5.IN21BA NA: 11.0.5.5.IN21AA



OnePlus 8 Pro IN: 11.0.5.5.IN11DA EU: 11.0.5.5.IN11BA NA: 11.0.5.5.IN11AA​

OnePlus 8T IN: 11.0.8.12.KB05DA EU: 11.0.8.12.KB05BA NA: 11.0.8.11.KB05AA​



Download links:

We’ll continue to update this post as we get more download links.

Thanks as always to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for sharing the download links!