The latest OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and 8T bring the January 2021 security patches

OnePlus is rolling out new OxygenOS updates for its three 2020 flagship devices, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. As usual, the changelogs are unified but the build numbers are a bit of a mess. Nonetheless, we’ve put together all the information for you in one place, and we’ve also collected the OTA download links so you can skip the wait.

The OxygenOS updates rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro carry build number 11.0.4.4 and are based on Android 11. The last OxygenOS stable update for the OnePlus 8 series carried build number 11.0.3.3. Meanwhile, for the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 11.0.7.9 in India and North America and OxygenOS 11.0.7.10 in Europe. The last stable update for the OnePlus 8T had build number 11.0.6.7, 11.0.6.8, or 11.0.6.9 depending on the region. The most notable change introduced in these OxygenOS updates is a bump in the underlying Android Security Patch Level. The updates bring the January 2021 security patches which have already been superseded by the February 2021 security patches.

OnePlus 8 Forums ||| OnePlus 8 Pro Forums

Here’s the changelog:

OxygenOS 11.0.4.4/11.0.7.9/11.0.7.10 changelog

System Optimized the experience of using long screenshots Optimized the UI display effect of the notification bar Improve the stuttering problem of some tripartite applications Fixed the small probability issue that Twitter may freeze Fixed the issue that opening app split-screen may fail Fixed the issue of failure to switch the accent color in a small probability Fixed the inaccurate display of the attribution of some numbers Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.01

Gallery Fixed the issue that the video cannot be played in a small probability

Network Fixed the noise issue of 5G calls



Build Numbers

OnePlus 8 IN: 11.0.4.4.IN21DA EU: 11.0.4.4.IN21BA NA: 11.0.4.4.IN21AA

OnePlus 8 Pro IN: 11.0.4.4.IN11DA EU: 11.0.4.4.IN11BA NA: 11.0.4.4.IN11AA​

OnePlus 8T IN: 11.0.7.9.KB05DA EU: 11.0.7.10.KB05BA NA: 11.0.7.9.KB05AA​



Downloads

You can download the latest OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T below. These updates can be sideloaded by selecting the “local upgrade” option in the System Update screen under Settings.

We’ll continue to update this post as we receive more download links.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!