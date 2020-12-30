The OnePlus 8 Pro is $200 off again, so don’t miss out on this hefty discount a second time

That’s right, November’s great sale on the OnePlus 8 Pro is available again! A part of OnePlus’s year-end sales event, save $200 on the powerful flagship phone at OnePlus, getting the phone for just $800. While the phone’s price dipped slightly lower on Black Friday weekend, the $799 price point is one of the best we’ve seen for the smartphone.

You don’t have long to take advantage of this sale, either! OnePlus’s latest sale ends tomorrow night, so when it’s 2021, this discount is done. It’s hard to tell when OnePlus will put the OnePlus 8 Pro on that kind of sale again next, either. While rumors have been afoot for the OnePlus 9 Pro since last month, there’s no telling when the phone will launch, and it’s unclear whether the 9 series upgrade will be worth it over the 8 series, particularly the 8T and the 8 Pro.

And, frankly, the OnePlus 8 Pro is a powerful phone. I picked the smartphone up for myself in November to place my aging LG V40, and I’m continually impressed by how good the 8 Pro is. It’s blazingly fast with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and hasn’t had difficulty running even the most intense games. Also, I’m not sure if it’s the connectivity technology or the upgrade to 5G, but I’m finally able to get cell signal in my bedroom, virtually the house’s dreaded ‘dead zone’. I no longer need to leave the house to make a phone call! Oh, and of course, I can take beautiful pictures of my cat. You need to focus on the important things in life, right?

Not to mention that XDA gave the OnePlus 8 Pro a glowing review earlier in the year too. Give it a read if you’re not convinced! If you are, though, don’t sleep on this deal and pick up your 8 Pro now!

OnePlus 8 Pro Available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacial Green, the OnePlus 8 Pro is currently on sale for $799! Head over to OnePlus's page for the smartphone and grab yourself the flagship before the sale ends tomorrow night. $799 at OnePlus

Make sure to check OnePlus’s main page to see what else they have on offer!