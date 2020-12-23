OnePlus 8 series gets OxygenOS Open Beta 5 with new Rewind Recording feature in Game Space

After rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 4 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro late last month, OnePlus is back again with a new Open Beta for its 2020 flagship lineup. The company has announced the roll-out of OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 8 series.

The new OxygenOS Open Beta 5 introduces several new features, fixes annoying bugs from the last release, and bumps the security patch level to December 2020. One of the highlights of the update is the addition of the new Rewind Recording feature in the Game Space. This nifty feature lets you record the last 30 seconds of the on-going game session with a simple tap, making it possible to capture those heroic moments in the game without needing to record the entire session.

The full changelog for OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for the OnePlus 8 series is given below:

System Optimized the startup speed of some apps for a faster launch experience Fixed the small probability issue that receiving messages may delay Fixed the issue that the volume adjustment has a small probability of failure Fixed the small probability issue that the speaker doesn’t work Updated Android security patch to 2020.12

Camera Refresh the animation effects when activating the front camera

Game Space Newly added Rewind Recording where you can record the exciting moments in the game of past 30 seconds with just one tap (Swipe down from the upper left or right corner to quickly open in the Gaming Tools)

Bluetooth Fixed the issue that the call may freeze when receiving the phone when playing music via Bluetooth



Download: OxygenOS Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 8 series

Those already on the Open Beta channel will receive this new update as an OTA. If you’re coming from the stable build, you’ll have to do a clean install by flashing the full ROM package from here. If you don’t want to wait for OTA, you can also download the latest update from the below links for manual installation. Make sure you download the package corresponding to your region.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!