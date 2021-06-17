Latest OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 8 series brings AOD screenshot and June patches

New day, new OxygenOS update. Hot on the heels of the new Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 series last week, OnePlus has just released an OxygenOS Open Beta release for the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are receiving Open Beta 11, while the OnePlus 8T is being treated to Open Beta 6.

Most notably, the new update adds the ability to take a screenshot of the Always-on Display. It also includes the latest security patches for the month of June, which OnePlus already rolled out to stable users in the first week. Elsewhere, we see usual “performance improvements” and bug fixes such as extended battery life, improved audio experience with OnePlus Buds, and so on.

Here’s what’s new in OxygenOS Open Beta 11 / 6:

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend battery life Newly added the screenshot function for AOD Updated Android security patch to 2021.06

Phone Improved the audio experience when the phone is connected with the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Share Improved the UI visual effect on the sharing page

Network Fixed the occasional failure to connect to the Wi-Fi network



OnePlus has started seeding new OxygenOS Open Beta builds to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. Those on the most recent Open Beta build will receive the OTA soon. If you want to skip the wait, we have provided OTA packages for all three devices for manual installation. Download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model from the download section below and flash it from the recovery or using the Local Upgrade option under Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 8 XDA Forums || OnePlus 8 Pro XDA Forums || OnePlus 8T XDA Forums

Downloads for OxygenOS Open Beta 11/6

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T