Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now, and it seems to be coming to non-Pixel devices faster than ever before. On the heels of Samsung updating a bunch of devices to the latest iteration of Android, OnePlus is the next OEM to have new software ready to go for its 2020 lineup. After a couple of beta releases, the stable version of OxygenOS 13 is ready to go for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T. Apart from the 8 series, the OnePlus 9R, 9RT, and 10R have also picked up the Android 13 update via stable channel.

2 Images
OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 13 stable OTA
OnePlus 10R OxygenOS 13 stable OTA

Although the company has yet to post official release notes (except for the 9RT) on its forums, multiple users have reported getting the update as an OTA on their phones. The OxygenOS 13 stable update for the OnePlus 8 series is up for grabs in the form of software version F.13. Despite the fact that the OnePlus 9R is nothing but a rehashed edition of the 8T, its update is tagged as F.16. For the OnePlus 9RT and the 10R, the version numbers of the stable release are F.11 and C.14, respectively.

At around 5GB in size, this is a fairly large update. Considering that Android 13 brings in some fairly substantial new features along with the OxygenOS 13's visual and performance tweaks, it should really be expected. The release also brings the October 2022 Android security patches for these devices.

You can check out the full changelog below:

As with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 13 stable release for these phones will roll out to users in a staged fashion. It will only reach a handful of users first and after OnePlus confirms that it’s stable enough for a wider rollout, it should reach all users.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || 8 Pro || 8T || 9R || 9RT || 10R

Download: Stable OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 8 series, 9R, 9RT, and 10R

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can manually sideload the update on your own after downloading the appropriate OTA package for your model from the index below.

  • OnePlus 8
  • OnePlus 8 Pro
  • OnePlus 8T
  • OnePlus 9R
  • OnePlus 9RT
  • OnePlus 10R

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus community forums (1, 2, 3, 4)