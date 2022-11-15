Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now, and it seems to be coming to non-Pixel devices faster than ever before. On the heels of Samsung updating a bunch of devices to the latest iteration of Android, OnePlus is the next OEM to have new software ready to go for its 2020 lineup. After a couple of beta releases, the stable version of OxygenOS 13 is ready to go for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T. Apart from the 8 series, the OnePlus 9R, 9RT, and 10R have also picked up the Android 13 update via stable channel.

2 Images

Close

Although the company has yet to post official release notes (except for the 9RT) on its forums, multiple users have reported getting the update as an OTA on their phones. The OxygenOS 13 stable update for the OnePlus 8 series is up for grabs in the form of software version F.13. Despite the fact that the OnePlus 9R is nothing but a rehashed edition of the 8T, its update is tagged as F.16. For the OnePlus 9RT and the 10R, the version numbers of the stable release are F.11 and C.14, respectively.

At around 5GB in size, this is a fairly large update. Considering that Android 13 brings in some fairly substantial new features along with the OxygenOS 13's visual and performance tweaks, it should really be expected. The release also brings the October 2022 Android security patches for these devices.

You can check out the full changelog below:

Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid. Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience, and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting. Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery (Supports only some apps). Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized. Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation. Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection Optimizes cross-device file transfer, with more file formats and device models supported. Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen. Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations. Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available. Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & Privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space. Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children's vision.

Performance optimization Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

READ MORE

As with all OnePlus updates, the OxygenOS 13 stable release for these phones will roll out to users in a staged fashion. It will only reach a handful of users first and after OnePlus confirms that it’s stable enough for a wider rollout, it should reach all users.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || 8 Pro || 8T || 9R || 9RT || 10R

Download: Stable OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 8 series, 9R, 9RT, and 10R

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can manually sideload the update on your own after downloading the appropriate OTA package for your model from the index below.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus community forums (1, 2, 3, 4)