OnePlus 8 series and 9R get another OxygenOS 12 stable update with battery life improvements

OnePlus rolled out the first stable build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 8 family and the OnePlus 9R back in March. The update reached to the European OnePlus 8 variants recently in the form a newer build (C.15). However, it seems the software is half-baked and littered with bugs and inconsistencies, as users have been reporting a wide range of issues after installing the Android 12 update. Now, OnePlus has released a fresh new build of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8 series that adds to the previous update with a few more optimizations and bug fixes.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new OxygenOS 12 stable update (build number C.16) for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and the OnePlus 9R has started rolling out gradually across the globe, according to a number of posts on the OnePlus Community forums. The update brings the following changes:

System [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved battery life performance



While the changelog is fairly minimalistic, we hope that there are a plethora of under-the-hood changes to address the glitches. Some users reportedly faced SafetyNet failure events after installing this update, but it got automatically resolved after a few reboots. Notably, the underlying Android security patch level is still March 2022.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || OnePlus 8 Pro || OnePlus 8T || OnePlus 9R

Download: OxygenOS 12 C.16 for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R

As with all OxygenOS updates, OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 12 build for the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8 lineup in a staged fashion. This means that the new release will initially be delivered to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it will be pushed to more users.

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staggered rollout, or you can sideload the update using the download links provided below. We’ll continue to update this article as we get more download links.

OnePlus 8 Europe (IN2013_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15 India (IN2011_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15

OnePlus 8 Pro Europe (IN2023_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15 India (IN2021_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15

OnePlus 8T Europe (KB2003_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15 India (KB2001_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15

OnePlus 9R India (LE2101_11.C.16): Full OTA Incremental from C.15



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (1, 2, 3)