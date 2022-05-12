OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R’s latest OxygenOS 12 update brings messaging optimization
Less than three weeks after resuming the OxygenOS 12 rollout for the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus has started seeding yet another Android 12-based update for these devices through the stable channel. The latest OxygenOS build for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R adds to the previous update with a few more optimizations and bug fixes.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 C.17 OTA

Screenshot credit: OnePlus Community member Antique19

The version number of the new build is C.17, and it addresses the anomaly where the device bugs out while sending and receiving messages. Curiously, though, there is no change in the Android security patchset, hence the phones are still on the two-month old March 2022 SPL.

As with all OxygenOS updates, OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 12 build for the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 8 lineup in waves. This means that the new release will initially be delivered to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it will be pushed to more users.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || OnePlus 8 Pro || OnePlus 8T || OnePlus 9R

Download: OxygenOS 12 C.17 for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R

According to the official announcement threads, only the Indian variants of the OnePlus 8 lineup are eligible for this update. We still don’t know when the European and the global editions will get the fixed build of OxygenOS 12. The OnePlus 9R is an India-only model, hence it gets the update anyway.

You can either wait for your device to get picked up on the staged rollout, or you can manually sideload the update using the download links provided below. We’ll continue to update this article as we get more download links.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Community Forums (123)

