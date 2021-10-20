OnePlus 8T and 8 series get a new OxygenOS update with October 2021 security patches

Back in August, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 11.0.8.8/11.0.9.9/11.0.10.10 to the OnePlus 8 series. The update added a new Bitmoji AOD feature, optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera, and bumped the Android security patch level. Now, the company is rolling out a new stable channel software update for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T, bringing October 2021 security patches, bug fixes, and other minor improvements.

According to the announcement posts on the OnePlus Community forums, the latest update for the OnePlus 8 series comes in the form of OxygenOS 11.0.9.9 (for the OnePlus 8/8 Pro) and OxygenOS 11.0.10.10/11.0.11.11 (for the OnePlus 8T). In terms of changes, though, the new release doesn’t have a lot to offer. The changelog can be found below:

System Added the Files by Google, find files faster with search and simple browsing Updated Android security patch to 2021.10 Improved system stability Fixed known issues



As always, the new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 lineup is rolling out to users in a staged fashion, so it’ll initially reach a small percentage of users. Once the company confirms that the update doesn’t have any major issues, it should start rolling out to more users.

XDA Forums: OnePlus 8 || OnePlus 8 Pro || OnePlus 8T

Download the latest stable Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 8 series

If you haven’t received the OTA update on your device so far and you wish to skip the wait, you can download the firmware package from the links below and flash it manually. To do so, download the appropriate firmware package corresponding to your variant from the links below and place it in the root directory of your phone’s internal storage. Then, navigate to Settings > System > System Update > Local Update and select the update package to begin the installation.

Currently, the update is only rolling out for the global variants, but it will soon make its way to users in India and Europe. This article will be updated when we locate additional download links.

OnePlus 8:

Global: Full 11.0.9.9 OTA Incremental from 11.0.8.8

Europe: Full 11.0.9.9 OTA Incremental from 11.0.8.8

India: Full 11.0.9.9 OTA Incremental from 11.0.8.8



OnePlus 8 Pro:

Global: Full 11.0.9.9 OTA Incremental from 11.0.8.8

Europe: Full 11.0.9.9 OTA Incremental from 11.0.8.8

India: Full 11.0.9.9 OTA Incremental from 11.0.8.8



OnePlus 8T:

Global: Full 11.0.10.11 OTA Incremental from 11.0.10.10

Europe: Full 11.0.10.11 OTA Incremental from 11.0.10.10

India: Full 11.0.10.10 OTA Incremental from 11.0.9.9



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!