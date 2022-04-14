OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R receive new OxygenOS 12 stable build with bug fixes and improvements

Last month, OnePlus finally released a stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R. The company is now following up with a new software update that fixes some bugs present in the initial release.

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R. It’s a minor update that fixes bugs and refines the overall software experience. In terms of changes, the latest release optimizes charging speed, improves the calling experience, and fixes a bug related to Face Unlock. Although not mentioned in the official changelog, the update also bumps the security patch level to March 2022.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Screenshot credit: OnePlus Community member lalitpnl16

The full update changelog:

System [Optimized] the charging speed in some scenarios [Optimized] the communication stability when making a phone call [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to use face unlock [Fixed] the issue of abnormal display when enabling applications in some scenarios [Improved] system stability

Camera [Fixed] the abnormal notification issue of “Camera is running”



The new update is identified by the build number C.15 for the OnePlus 9R and C.12 for the OnePlus 8 series. It has started rolling out on the stable channel and OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9R owners can look forward to receiving it in the coming days. As always, the update is rolling out in a staged manner, meaning it will reach a small user base at first, followed by a wider rollout in the coming days. If you want to skip the wait, we have provided direct download links to incremental and full OTA packages below. Just download the correct package corresponding to your device from the table below and flash using the Local Upgrade option from the device settings.

Download OxygenOS C.12/C.15 for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9R

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd and XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!