OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series begins rolling out

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 12 update for the OnePlus 8 series is beginning to roll out, bringing with it a handful of changes and improvements. The last OxygenOS Open Beta to be released rolled out around this time last month, bringing the ability to screenshot the always-on display and also the latest (at the time) June 2021 security patches.

Here’s what’s new in the latest update rolling out to users:

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 changelog System Improved system stability Fixed the issue that the face unlock failed in the QR scanning on WhatsApp Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.07

Work-life balance Now work wifi can support added to life wifi Fixed the issue of failure to modify life and work mode

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



The update seems to be more or less a bug-fixing update, with some small work-life improvements as well. It also brings users up to the latest July 2021 security patches, which is especially important given that there are always security threats out there in the wild.

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 also brings a new OnePlus Store, though as the changelog points out, it can be uninstalled if you see it as needless bloatware. The update appears to be rolling out for devices now, as pointed out by one user in the thread for Open Beta 11 on the OnePlus forums. Those on the most recent Open Beta build will receive the OTA soon on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, and it will likely hit the OnePlus 8T soon as well (though as “Open Beta 7” given that the phone was released after the 8 series.)

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to get three OS updates and four years of security updates, as recently announced by the company and made possible by its recent merger with OPPO. The OnePlus 8 launched with Android 10, meaning it get updates all the way to Android 13, and it will definitely be getting Android 12 when that launches, too.

