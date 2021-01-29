OnePlus 8 on Verizon finally gets the Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11

The unlocked OnePlus 8 received the stable Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11 back in November. Three months later, OnePlus is finally rolling out the latest software to the OnePlus 8 5G UW on Verizon. The update comes with a software version IN2019_15_210110, and on top of bringing the jump to Android 11, it also includes the November 2020 security patches and improvements to the 5G Ultrawide Band.

As expected, the OxygenOS 11 brings a host of exciting changes to the OnePlus 8 5G UW, including a fresh UI focusing on one-handed usability, Game Space, the highly requested Ambient Display, improved Zen Mode, and much more.

The stable Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 has begun rolling out to Verizon OnePlus 8 owners. If you own one, be on the lookout for OTA in the coming days. As it’s usually the case with phased OTA rollouts, however, it might take some time for the update to reach all devices. You can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

OnePlus 8 XDA Forums

Here’s the full changelog for the OnePlus 8 5G UW’s OxygenOS 11 update: