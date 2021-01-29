OnePlus 8 on Verizon finally gets the Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11
The unlocked OnePlus 8 received the stable Android 11 update with OxygenOS 11 back in November. Three months later, OnePlus is finally rolling out the latest software to the OnePlus 8 5G UW on Verizon. The update comes with a software version IN2019_15_210110, and on top of bringing the jump to Android 11, it also includes the November 2020 security patches and improvements to the 5G Ultrawide Band.
As expected, the OxygenOS 11 brings a host of exciting changes to the OnePlus 8 5G UW, including a fresh UI focusing on one-handed usability, Game Space, the highly requested Ambient Display, improved Zen Mode, and much more.
The stable Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 has begun rolling out to Verizon OnePlus 8 owners. If you own one, be on the lookout for OTA in the coming days. As it’s usually the case with phased OTA rollouts, however, it might take some time for the update to reach all devices. You can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.
Here’s the full changelog for the OnePlus 8 5G UW’s OxygenOS 11 update:
- System
- Fresh new visual design and optimization of details provides a more comfortable experience.
- Brand new weather user interface supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. Day and night are right in the palm of your hand.
- Optimizes the stability of some third-party apps and improves user experience.
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches to Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS. Enable this functionality by swiping down from the upper right or left corners of the screen in gaming mode.
- Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click, and the notification bar will pop up.
- Ambient Display
- Added Always-on Ambient Display function, with custom Schedule/All day option included. (Go to: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It changes according to your phone usage data. (Go to: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Added 10 new clock styles. (Go to: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode. Simply pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supports automatic turn on feature and customized time range. (Go to: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
- Zen Mode
- Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and others) and more timing options.
- Included the Group feature in Zen Mode. Now you can invite your friends and enjoy Zen Mode together.
- Gallery
- Supporting Story function automatically creates weekly videos with photos and videos in storage.
- Optimizes the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster.