Grab the Verizon Unlocked OnePlus 8 for half-off right now!

The OnePlus 8 launched last year was, if you ask me, an underrated smartphone. It didn’t pack the same punch as the much more publicized OnePlus 8 Pro in terms of features or performance, but it was still a decent follow-up to the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T, with an updated flagship SoC, a high refresh rate display, as well as respectable amounts of both RAM and storage. While it may have been superseded by the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9 for some time, it’s still a pretty respectable smartphone, especially for what it’s worth. It already came at a lower price point than the OnePlus 8 Pro did, but now, you can grab one for half-off its original price point!

The OnePlus 8 comes with a Snapdragon 865, the predecessor of the current flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 888, and the older sibling of the Snapdragon 870, an SoC released this year for “cheaper” flagship smartphones. It also comes with up to 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM, a 4,300 mAh battery, and a 90Hz display, which, while not being quite up to spec with the 120Hz display the OnePlus 8 Pro (and OnePlus devices nowadays for that matter), it was still a notable improvement over 60Hz panels.

The OnePlus 8T, its direct mid-gen follow-up, came with several generational improvements, but the OnePlus 8 is still as good as it gets, especially at the price you can currently find it for—$399, which is $400 off its original $799 price point.

For $399, you can get something like a Motorola One 5G Ace, which will have poorer-performing internal specifications. While it’s originally a Verizon model, it’s fully unlocked, meaning that you can pop any SIM card you’d like on it. It doesn’t come with a SIM card or cell phone plan, however. It’s fully compatible with Verizon’s 5G UW network, and it’s upgradeable to Android 11. Be sure to grab this deal now while you still can!