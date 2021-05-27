OnePlus 8T and 8 series get a new OxygenOS update with up-to-date security patches

Hot on the heels of OxygenOS betas for the OnePlus 8 family last week, OnePlus is now rolling out a new stable update to its 2020 flagship series. This is a minor update that mostly squashes bugs and improves the overall performance, with the only noteworthy highlight being the updated security patches.

OnePlus 8T XDA Forums

The latest update improves the wireless charging stability, fixes the bug that occasionally prevented the Gallery app from saving newly taken photos, and among other things, also improves the network performance. Meanwhile, the security patch level has also been bumped to May 2021.

Here’s the complete update changelog for the latest OxygenOS update:

System Improved the wireless charging stability and user experience Improved the smoothness while sliding on the home screen Fixed the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu Fixed the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Gallery Fixed the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected Fixed the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode

Phone Fixed the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure Fixed the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call

Messages Fixed the occasional failure to edit a message

Network Improved network performance



The latest OxygenOS update has started rolling out to the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T. As usual with phased rollouts, the update might take some time to reach all units. If you can’t wait, we have provided direct download links to both full and incremental OTAs below to help you manually install the update on your device.

OnePlus 8 XDA Forums || OnePlus 8 Pro XDA Forums

Downloads for OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 / 11.0.8.13

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!