OnePlus 8T finally receives first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta release based on Android 11

Although the OnePlus 8T was the first phone from the company to launch with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box, it’s one of the few new OnePlus devices that still don’t have an active OxygenOS 11 Open Beta program. So, while OnePlus has rolled out a couple of OxygenOS 11 updates for it over the last few months, users haven’t had the opportunity to test these builds before the final rollout. That changes today, though, as OnePlus has finally started rolling out the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build for the device, giving users the option to test new features before they roll out with a stable update.

As per a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta release for the OnePlus 8T has now started rolling out to users worldwide. The release includes a couple of optimizations and the Android security patches for February 2021. Here are some of the key changes included in the first open beta build:

System Optimized the UI display of the status bar Optimized the stability of the frame rate and improve its experience while playing games Optimized the Community homepage with more noticeable notification Updated Android security patch to 2021.02

Weather Optimized the animations of sunny and cloudy days for a clearer dynamic display

Gallery Optimized the layout of the cloud service in the Gallery for a better operation experience



If you’re interested in trying the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta release on your OnePlus 8T, you can download the flashable zip package from the links below. To install the update, copy the package to your phone and select the Local upgrade option in the System Updates settings. Select the package on the following screen and tap on the upgrade button. Once the update is complete, tap on the restart button.

Do note that while updating your device to this beta release will not wipe all your data, make sure you take a complete backup before beginning the process just to be safe. Also, ensure that your device has a minimum of 30% battery and 3GB of available storage space. It goes without saying that you will probably encounter some bugs on the beta release, so we wouldn’t recommend switching over if you don’t know what you’re getting into.

If you wish to roll back to the stable release at any point, you can download the rollback package from the links below and follow the steps mentioned above to install it on your phone. Once again, this will wipe all your data, so you should take a backup before proceeding.

Download OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1: India Global

Rollback package: India Global



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!