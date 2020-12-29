OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 with new keyboard height adjustment feature, November 2020 security patches, and more

OxygenOS, the custom skin which powers OnePlus smartphones, is clearly one of the neatest and feature-rich strains of Android. Not only the UI is fast and fluid, but it also offers a wide scope for customizability. And on top of all that, OnePlus keeps updating it religiously with new features and optimizing earlier features. As part of the constant development, the company has rolled out a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T via stable channel, streamlining a host of elements in order to improve the user experience.

As per a recent post on the OnePlus forums, OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 is now available for every regional variants of the OnePlus 8T. One of the highlights of the update is the addition of the new keyboard height adjustment feature which allows you to raise (or hide) the bottom shortcut bar. Apart from that, the release brings improvements to the image quality on nightscape, a dedicated OnePlus Store app for the Indian model, and the Android security patches for November 2020 among other minor optimizations.

Here’s the full changelog for the new update:

OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 for the OnePlus 8T

System Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (—IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



Download Links

The update has begun seeding in waves, so you will have to wait for it to reach your device. In case you want to sideload the build now, you can find download links for both the incremental update as well as the full ROM listed below.

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!