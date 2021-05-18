Revive your OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R back to factory firmware with these unbrick packages

Bricking your Android device often feels like a disaster in real life. For many devices, there’s no clear-cut method or publicly available tool that will help you out in such a situation. Rooting, aftermarket kernels, and custom ROMs usually take much of the press and popularity, but tools that help users fix a hard-bricked device are every bit as important. Thankfully, users of the OnePlus 9 series are now lucky enough to have individual unbrick packages for the regular OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R available for download on our forums.

Commonly known as the “MsmDownloadTool,” OnePlus’ low-level flashing program makes use of the underlying Qualcomm SoC’s Emergency Download Mode (EDL). You will need to have a PC running Microsoft Windows 7 or newer, as the unbrick package isn’t compatible with Linux and macOS. A Windows VM may work, but not recommended.

The workflow of the unbrick package is pretty simple. Just make sure your OnePlus 9/9 Pro/9R is switched off, then hold down both volume up and volume down buttons when plugging your phone back into your PC. The phone should boot into the EDL mode at this point, which can be easily verified by searching for a new “QDLOADER 9008” entry (or “QHUSB_BULK”, if the driver isn’t properly installed) under Device Manager. Once it connects, simply open the appropriate tool for your model, select “User type” as “Other”, click on “Target” button to verify the device variant, press “Start”, and you’re good to go.

Having access to the unbrick tool is quite a better and substantially less time-consuming alternative than shipping your bricked device back to OnePlus or sending it to a repair shop. Keep in mind that your phone will be completely wiped out during the revival process and the bootloader will be re-locked. In the circumstances, that’s not such a big deal, given that you can easily unlock again, but it’s worth noting.