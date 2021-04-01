OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 with March 2021 patches and bug fixes

The OnePlus 9 series was announced barely over a week ago, but the regular and the “Pro” models are already receiving another update. This is one of the reasons why Android enthusiasts like OnePlus devices so much. The latest update brings the phone duo to OxygenOS version 11.2.2.2. The changelog includes a number of fixes and improvements, including a better camera experience, Android security patches for March 2021, and more.

Here’s the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update:

System Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience Improved WhatsApp’s video clarity when giving video calls Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Dark Mode Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Camera Improved the sharpness, noise and white balance of the rear camera Improved the white balance performance of the front camera Improved the zoom performance Improved the camera stability



OnePlus 9 The vanilla OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Pre-order from OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video. Pre-order from OnePlus

Download: OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 for the OnePlus 9 Series

If you already have a OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro in your hands, then it would be a good idea to start spamming that update button as the quality-of-life improvements seem pretty impressive. In case you haven’t received the update notification yet, don’t worry – we’ll be providing the download links so you can sideload the new build without waiting for the OTA to roll out.

OnePlus 9

Europe (11.2.2.2.LE25DA) Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.1.1

India (11.2.2.2.LE25BA) Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.1.1

Global (11.2.2.2.LE25AA) Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.1.1



OnePlus 9 Pro

Europe (11.2.2.2.LE15DA) Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.1.1

India (11.2.2.2.LE15BA) Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.1.1

Global (11.2.2.2.LE15AA) Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.1.1



OnePlus 9 Forums ||| OnePlus 9 Pro Forums

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for providing the download links!