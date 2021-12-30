OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get new OxygenOS 12 stable updates with bug fixes and improvements

Less than two weeks after resuming the OxygenOS 12 rollout for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus has started seeding yet another Android 12-based stable channel update for the device duo. The latest OxygenOS build for the OnePlus 9 family adds to the previous update with a few more optimizations and bug fixes.

The version number of the new build is C.40, and it addresses the anomaly where the device is unable to access the 5G network after upgrading to Android 12. The release also takes care of the system upgrade failure events that some users faced while installing the previous stable build of Android 12. According to the official announcement post, only the global and the Indian variants of the OnePlus 9/9 Pro are eligible for this update. We still don’t know when the European edition will get the fixed build of OxygenOS 12.

As with all OxygenOS updates, OnePlus is rolling out the latest OxygenOS 12 build for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in a staged fashion. This means that the new build will initially be delivered to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to follow in the next few days. Once the company confirms that there aren’t any major issues with the update, it will be pushed to more users.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 12 C.40 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

In case you don’t wish to wait in the queue for the update, you can download the appropriate incremental OTA package from the index below and install the new build manually.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

