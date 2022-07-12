OnePlus 9 falls to an all-time low of $499 in Amazon Prime Day deal

Whether you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new laptop, there’s no shortage of great deals on this Amazon Prime Day. Those looking to buy a flagship without burning a hole in their wallet are in luck. OnePlus is offering a killer deal on the OnePlus 9. You can grab the phone at its best-ever price.

The OnePus 9 is currently down to $499 for Amazon Prime members, which is $230 off its maximum retail price and a new all-time low for the device. It beats the previous lowest price of $529 that we saw in June from OnePlus, making it one of the best Prime Day smartphone deals.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is powered by Snapdragon 888 and packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. Buy from Amazon

The OnePlus 9 may be more than a year old at this point, but it’s still a powerful flagship that can easily hold its own against the likes of other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphones. For $499, you’re getting a seriously good hardware package here. The phone flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The OnePlus 9 also has an impressive camera system tuned by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP IMX689 primary shooter, a 50MP IMX788 ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support. Software support is also not an issue as the phone is guaranteed to receive OS updates till Android 14 and four years of security updates. Other noteworthy features of the OnePlus 9 include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, NFC, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, Aler Slider, and OnePlus Cool Play cooling system.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also currently down to $699. That’s 35% off its maximum retail price. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10 Pro is seeing a modest discount of $100.