Get the OnePlus 9 on sale for $600 ($130 off), or the 9 Pro for $800 ($270 off)

The OnePlus 9 series was released earlier this year, including the super-flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, the cheaper OnePlus 9, and the India-exclusive OnePlus 9R. The first two phones have already gone on sale a few times in the United States, but now they have dropped to some of the best prices we’ve seen yet. The regular OnePlus 9 is now $599.99, a discount of $130 from the original MSRP, and the OnePlus 9 Pro is $799.99, a savings of $270.

Both phones have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, large 120Hz AMOLED screens, OxygenOS (the custom build of Android 11 created by OnePlus), in-display fingerprint scanners, and 65W wired fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 has a 6.5-inch display and three rear cameras, while the larger OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with four rear cameras. Check out our OnePlus 9 vs 9 Pro vs 9R comparison article for more information.

We loved the OnePlus 9 Pro in our full review, thanks to its excellent performance and feature-packed software. Both phones have also received several updates since release, including improvements to the always-on display and a new XPan Mode for the camera. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro should also get a stable Android 12 update within the next few months, and there’s already a beta release you can try (but you should probably just wait).

Both phones have gone on sale several times since release. In July, the OnePlus 9 dropped to $649 and the OnePlus 9 Pro dropped to $969. The regular OnePlus 9 went on sale again last month for $659. This new sale has some of the best prices we’ve seen from major retailers, so if you’ve been waiting for a discount on the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, the phones probably won’t drop much lower until the OnePlus 10 series arrives next year.

If the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro aren’t what you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best Android phones. We’ve tested a lot of phones to find out which ones are the best option for every price range.

