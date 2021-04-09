What colors does the OnePlus 9 series come in?

The OnePlus 9 series has finally arrived, with more models and color options than ever to choose from. There are three distinct models: the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9, and the India-exclusive OnePlus 9R. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have three color choices each, though not every color is available in every country.

This is where we’ll go over every color the OnePlus 9 series is available in. For our full thoughts about the phones, check out our dedicated OnePlus 9 Pro review, and our OnePlus 9 series camera review.

OnePlus 9 Pro Colors

The most-expensive OnePlus 9 Pro is available in three colors: Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. Below are the details for each color, along with availability information. Annoyingly, every color is not available in every market where the OnePlus 9 Pro is available.

Morning Mist Morning Mist stands out more than the usual black and dark grey smartphone colors, with a slightly-reflective finish, but isn't quite as loud as the other color options. It's available in all regions. Buy at OnePlus

Pint Green Pine Green is a worthy successor to the 'Glacial Green' OnePlus 8 Pro, though it is a bit darker than that style. It's available in all regions. Buy at OnePlus

Stellar Black Stellar Black is a callback to the OnePlus One, with a frosted matte glass finish that feels different than the other styles. Unfortunately, it's not available in the United States and some other regions, at least for now. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Colors

Confusingly, the regular OnePlus 9 is sold in three completely different colors: Winter Mist, Astral Black, and Arctic Sky. We’ve listed the details for each color below.

Astral Black Astral Black uses a combination of matte film and glossy glass, so while it looks like a plain black phone at a glance, it has a more unique design up close. Astral Black is sold in all regions. Buy at OnePlus

Winter Mist Winter Mist changes the intensity of its purple color based on how much light is hitting it. It's always nice to see more purple phones, and thankfully, this color is available in all regions. Buy at OnePlus

Arctic Sky Arctic Sky is, well, sky blue. It also has a matte finish, so it looks the same from all angles. The Arctic Sky color is not sold in the United States and some other countries. Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 9R Colors

The last phone in the OnePlus 9 lineup is the 9R, which is only being sold in India. Unlike the other two models, there are only two color choices available.

Lake Blue Lake Blue is... pretty much what it sounds like. Though, it's more aqua than blue. Buy at OnePlus