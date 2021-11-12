Today only: Get the OnePlus 9 for $599, the lowest price yet

The OnePlus 9 series was released earlier this year, and now that it has been confirmed the OnePlus 9T is cancelled, the 9 and 9 Pro are going to remain the best phones until the OnePlus 10 next year. Both phones have already been on sale several times, but now the cheaper OnePlus 9 is available for $599 from the company’s online store. That matches the previous all-time low price we saw last month in a short-lived Amazon sale, but the sale is only live for today.

The OnePlus 9 has a Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz 6.5-inch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (with no microSD card slot), a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, proprietary 65W charging, and no headphone jack. Two colors are available, ‘Astral Black’ (just black) and ‘Winter Mist’ (sort of purple). You can also add the OnePlus Buds Pro to your order for $70.49, instead of the usual price of ~$120-150.

OnePlus 9 OnePlus' entry-level flagship phone is now on sale for $599. The sale is live for today only (11/12). Buy at OnePlus

This is a great price for a flagship-class Android smartphone in the United States, especially considering the camera upgrades OnePlus added this generation, and the longer software support period. OnePlus has promised three OS updates and four years of security patches for the OnePlus 9, so it should receive Android 12, 13, and 14 at some point after they are released. That’s still not on par with the typical iPhone support lifetime of 4+ years, but it’s better than the majority of Android smartphones.

