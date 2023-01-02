The OnePlus 9 offers the best bang for the buck when it comes to a smartphone, and at its $301 price tag, it's definitely worth picking up.

Although the new year just started, that doesn't mean we can't have some great discounts on smartphones. In a new promotion, the OnePlus 9 gets an incredible price drop, shaving 50 percent off its current retail price, knocking it down to just $301. While the OnePlus isn't the latest from the company, it's one of the best bang for the buck smartphones out there from its lineup. So if you've been itching to get yourself a new smartphone, you'll want to hop on this deal, as it won't last for long.

The OnePlus 9 is a powerful smartphone powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, features 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a large 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. When it comes to the camera, you're looking at triple camera setup, with a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP monochrome sensor. As for video, you'll be able to take up to 8K at 30 frames per second with the rear camera, and the front camera, which is 16MP, you can capture 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

As far as battery life goes, you're going to get a full day worth with normal use thanks to its 4,500mAh capacity. If you happen to be low on juice, 65W Warp Charge speeds will keep you topped on in minutes, with OnePlus stating that you can go from one to 100 percent in 29 minutes, which quite frankly, is impressive. For a limited time, you can pick up the Astral Black or Winter Mist variants for just $301. If you prefer to shop on Amazon, the phone is also available there too, but being sold at a discount by a third-party vendor.