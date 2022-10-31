Despite being a year old, the OnePlus 9 is still a very capable handset. When it was first released, it might not have been that big of a draw, especially with its $729 price tag, but with its newly discounted price, this handset becomes even more intriguing in 2022.

The OnePlus 9 is powered by a Qualcomm 888 processor paired with 8GB RAM and has 128GB of internal storage. It features a large 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display capable of running at 120Hz. In addition to a fast refresh rate, the screen also offers 1,100 nits of peak brightness, support for HDR10+, and is protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. It also has a triple camera setup, with the main sensor coming in at 48MP, the ultra-wide coming in at 50MP, and a monochrome lens.

While a triple camera setup is nothing new, OnePlus has worked with Hasselblad to fine-tune its hardware and software to get excellent results when shooting photos. In addition to the above, the OnePlus 9 has a 4,500mAh battery that should last all day with normal use. If you need to charge on the go, thankfully, the handset offers Warp Charge 65T. This charging technology will allow the phone to charge from zero to full in just under 30 minutes. This could be useful if you're running low on power and need to top up quickly.

If interested, the OnePlus 9 is now discounted down to $349, which is $250 cheaper than its current retail price on Amazon. This price is also currently $100 cheaper than what you would find on the official OnePlus website. If you're unsure about the smartphone, you can always check out our guide here to get an in-depth look at its specifications. While it might be difficult to beat this deal and find a better smartphone, you can always check out some of the best options for under $500.

Source: Amazon