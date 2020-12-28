OnePlus 9 leak suggests wireless charging support on top of 65W wired charging

We’ve seen quite a few leaks about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship lineup over the last few weeks, and we’ve learned that the company will be launching the OnePlus 9 series four weeks earlier than its usual launch schedule. The leaks have also revealed that the company’s next-gen flagships will include three devices — the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E.

As per recent leaks, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset — the Snapdragon 888. The devices will feature a new camera module design with updated camera hardware, and the OnePlus 9 will include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The OnePlus 9E, or OnePlus 9 Lite, will feature the same hardware as the recently launched OnePlus 8T, with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and 65W fast charging support.

Speaking of fast charging, the latest leak about OnePlus’ upcoming flagships suggests that the OnePlus 9 will also feature support for 65W fast wired charging, along with 30W fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support. A recent report from 91mobiles has substantiated these claims with what looks to be close up images of the OnePlus 9’s display showing the device “Charging wirelessly” and a new “Reverse Charge” toggle in the quick settings.

These images come from a trusted source, who has further revealed that both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will offer 30W fast wireless charging support. The devices will also be the first from the company to support reverse wireless charging.

While we’re yet to receive any confirmation from OnePlus regarding the charging technologies on its upcoming flagships, the information revealed by the latest leak seems quite plausible. This is due to the fact that a recent leak about OPPO’s upcoming flagship, the Find X3 Pro, suggests that the device will also feature support for 65W fast wired charging and 30W fast wireless charging. Since OPPO and OnePlus share the same charging technologies, it makes sense for the latter to offer the same on its next-gen flagships.

Featured image: Leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9