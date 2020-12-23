OnePlus 9 “Lite” rumored to feature similar hardware to the OnePlus 8T

OnePlus’ smartphone lineup this year has covered just about every price point you can imagine, from high-end flagships to devices that are just a few hundred dollars. Based on a new report, we could see the company continue that trend.

According to Android Central, OnePlus will launch three OnePlus 9 models early next year. Apparently, the company is planning to introduce the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a OnePlus Lite, the latter of which will feature similar hardware to the OnePlus 8T.

The device will reportedly come equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chip and 90 or 120Hz AMOLED panel. Android Central also claims the OnePlus 9 Lite will support 65W fast charging. The device is also expected to share the same camera optics found in the OnePlus 8T.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Lite may feature a plastic back “and more mainstream design to differentiate itself from the costlier OnePlus 8T,” Android Central said. Outside of that, the report doesn’t have any other concrete details about hardware, but does speculate the device may launch for $600.

The Snapdragon 865 processor rumored for the OnePlus 9 Lite is a year old at this point, but it still offers good performance. Using the older chipset will allow OnePlus to keep the device’s cost down while still offering a flagship experience. The mid-range segment has become more competitive than ever with devices like the Galaxy S20 FE, Pixel 5, and even Apple’s recent iPhone 12, so the OnePlus 9 Lite will have to bring its A game.

Recently, there was a report claiming OnePlus would release a device called OnePlus 9E, and it’s possible the OnePlus 9 Lite is that device. It’s unclear if the name has been changed or if Android Central simply got its facts wrong, according to Max Jambor on Twitter.

In addition to the OnePlus 9 Lite, we’re also expecting to see the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the latter of which could debut at around $1,000. These devices will offer the latest advancements in technology, but if we’re being honest, we’re more excited to see how OnePlus can makes “lite” phone stand out from the crowd.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch sometime in Q1 2021, so it won’t be much longer before we have official details.

The featured image in this post is from our OnePlus 8T review.