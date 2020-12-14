This could be our first look at the OnePlus 9, the company’s early 2021 flagship 5G phone

We first heard about the OnePlus 9 back in October through a report which claimed OnePlus was planning to launch its 2020 flagship lineup earlier than its usual timeline. This was shortly followed by the revelation of probable codenames of the OnePlus 9 series, which indicated a Verizon variant in the works. We also got our first look at the OnePlus 9 through some leaked CAD renders that showed off the phone’s probable design. Now, some photos of what appears to be pre-production OnePlus 9 unit have surfaced on the internet, giving us the closest look yet of this upcoming flagship smartphone.

These photos were obtained by PhoneArena and very closely match what we have seen so far in the previous leaks. The photos show off the OnePlus 9 design in its full glory, leaving little to the imagination. Starting from the front, we can see the OnePlus 9 has a flat 6.5-inch hole-punch display with very slim bezels all around, closely resembling the OnePlus 8T. PhoneArena mentions it’s a 120Hz display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Above the display, we can see the earpiece grill, while at the very top, there’s a secondary noise-cancellation microphone.

The SIM tray, USB C port, and a speaker are located at the bottom. Moving to the back, we see a rectangular camera module housing the triple camera assembly comprised of two large sensors and a smaller one along with Ultra Shot branding and an LED flash. There’s also an unusual logo located in the middle — pre-production test units often are tested around with different logos to keep them a mystery and avoid recognition, and the final phone will pretty much have the regular OnePlus branding.

Apart from the overall design, the leak has also revealed some key specifications of the OnePlus 9. As per the screenshots obtained by PhoneArena, the unit in question is powered by a chipset called Lahaina, which is a codename for the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The phone runs Android 11 along with a November security patch and has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery. Lastly, the screenshots reveal a 12MP primary camera and 4MP front camera, which we believe are binned values and will likely translate into 48MP and 16MP units.