OnePlus rolls out November 2021 security update to the OnePlus 9 series and Nord N200

Two weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The second Android 12 beta release brought several improvements, including system optimization, improved camera, and November 2021 security patches. While we don’t know then the stable Android 12 will be out, OnePlus is rolling out a new stable update for its 2021 flagship lineup.

OxygenOS 11.2.10.10 is rolling out to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, and it brings an optimized app experience, November security patches, and improved system stability. The update weighs 119MB and has started seeding to users in India, Europe, and other markets.

Screenshot credit: Teja1999 on OnePlus forums

The complete update changelog is as follows:

System Optimized the third-party app experience Updated Android security patch to 2021.11 Improved System stability and fixed known issues



In addition to the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus is also rolling out a new update to the Nord N200. It’s a minor update that bumps the security patch level to November 2021 and includes “general improvements.”

Update changelog:

Android security patch upgraded to November 2021

General improvements

If you own a OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, or OnePlus Nord N200, you can look forward to receiving the November 2021 security update in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, we have provided direct download links to full and incremental OTAs below. Download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model, transfer the package to the root directly of your phone’s internal storage and flash it using the Local Upgrade method within the System Update menu.

Download OxygenOS 11.2.10.10/11.0.4.0 for the OnePlus 9 series and Nord N200

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus Nord N200

Full OTA

Incremental OTA from 11.0.3.0

Thanks to XDA Member Some_Random_Username once again for sharing the download links!