OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are now available for cheaper in the US

Google’s latest Pixel devices — the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — come with some significant improvements over the Pixel 5. Unlike the previous model, the latest Pixel devices pack flagship hardware, including the more powerful Tensor SoC, impressive high refresh-rate displays, and better cameras. But even with the premium hardware, Google has priced the Pixel 6 series quite aggressively. The regular Pixel 6 starts at just $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. At this price, the Pixel 6 series offers better value for your money than most other flagships launched this year, including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. To keep buyers interested in its latest flagships, OnePlus has now slashed the prices for the OnePlus 9 series in the US.

For the unaware, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro initially went on sale for $729 and $1069 in the US. While the devices have been available at a significant discount several times since launch, they’ve never been as cheap as Google’s latest flagships. So it makes little sense for buyers in the US to opt for a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro over the latest Pixel phones. OnePlus seems to be aware of this, which is probably why the company has slashed the prices (via Prasham Parikh) of its flagships in the US.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and you’ve not been able to pre-order the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you can now get the OnePlus 9 on Amazon for $599 and the OnePlus 9 Pro for $799. For $599, you get the 8GB+128GB base model of the OnePlus 9, which features a 120Hz FHD+ display, the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65W fast charging support, and a triple camera setup. The $799 OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, features the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 120Hz QHD+ display, 65W fast charging support, and a quad-camera setup.

It’s worth noting that OnePlus isn’t offering as significant of a discount on its website. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are still priced at $659 and $969 on the company’s website. So we recommend that you purchase the devices by following the Amazon links below.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is now available for just $599 in the US. If you're in the market for a new phone, you should order yours right away by following the link below. Buy from Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is now available for just $799 in the US. If you're in the market for a new flagship phone, you should order yours right away by following the link below. Buy from Amazon

At the moment, we’re not sure if this price cut is permanent or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we find out.