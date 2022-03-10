OnePlus rolls out February 2022 security patches to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

Over the past weeks, OnePlus has rolled out the February 2022 security update to several smartphones, including the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 8 series, and OnePlus Nord 2. However, the company’s top-of-the-line flagships — OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro — were peculiarly left out. That’s finally changing as OnePlus has just announced a new update for both phones that brings the February patches, among other things.

OnePlus has started seeding a new OxygenOS 12 update (firmware version C.46) to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. As far as changes and improvements are concerned, the latest update improves the system stability and fixes several bugs, including an issue with Always-on Display, random crashes of the Alexa app, and an issue related to 5G connectivity. And of course, the release also bumps the security patch level to February 2022.

Screenshot credit: themadtitan8 on OnePlus Forums

Full update changelog:

System [Improved] system stability [Fixed] the abnormal display of AOD [Fixed] the issue of blurred screen in some scenarios [Fixed] the issue that Alexa APP crashes in some scenarios [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.02

Network [Fixed] the issue that unable to register 5G network in some scenarios



OxygenOS 12 (vC.46) is rolling out in a staged manner to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update should reach your device in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic rollout, you can manually install the update using a full OTA or incremental OTA package linked below. Download the correct OTA package corresponding to your model from the table below and flash it using the “Local Upgrade” option within the System Update menu.

Download OxygenOS 12 (vC.46) for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

At the moment, we don’t have access to the firmware package for the European variant of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. We’ll update this post with the rest of the download links as soon as they become available. Notably, OnePlus hasn’t released this build for the global variant “due to specific country-related limitations.”

OnePlus 9: India Full OTA Incremental update from C.44 Europe Full OTA

OnePlus 9 Pro: India Full OTA Incremental update from C.44 Europe Full OTA Incremental from C.44:



Thanks to XDA Recognized Developers mlgmxyysd for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Forums