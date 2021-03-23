OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get their first OxygenOS update right after launch

Just a few hours ago, OnePlus finally pulled the wraps off its newest OnePlus 9 series at the global launch event. While the devices are yet to reach most buyers and are in the hands of reviewers only for the most part, the company has already started rolling out a day-one software update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro with some promising improvements.

XDA Review: The OnePlus 9 Pro cements OnePlus as a Premium Smartphone Brand

The OTA update upgrades the OxygenOS version to 11.2.1.1.LEx5DA on the Indian variant of the phone duo, while the global and European models are apparently receiving OxygenOS 11.2.1.1.LEx5AA/BA as the first software update. The new build promises to deliver improvements mainly in the camera department by optimizing backend algorithms like noise reduction and white balancing. All in all, the aim here seems to be to fix a lot of issues and enhance the general system stability.

The incremental update is a 345MB download, so nothing too huge. The full changelog is the same for both phones. Here’s what it entails:

System Optimized the charging stability Optimized the UI display of the notification bar Fixed other known issues and improved system stability

Camera Optimized video filming fluidity Optimized the noise and white balance issues with the rear camera Optimized the rear camera’s nighttime brightness and highlight control Optimized the color performance of the Pro mode

Bluetooth Fixed the Bluetooth compatibility issues

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



Even after applying this update, you’ll still be on the February 2021 security patch level, which is a month old at this point. Hopefully OnePlus will get better about timely security updates in the future.

OnePlus 9 The vanilla OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Pre-order from OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Pro With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video. Pre-order from OnePlus

Download: OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for the OnePlus 9 Series

If you are one of the lucky ones already with a OnePlus 9 or a 9 Pro in your hands, you should have already received an OTA notification to install the update. You can also download the appropriate update package from the index below and flash it manually.

OnePlus 9

India (11.2.1.1.LE25DA) Full OTA Incremental OTA

Europe (11.2.1.1.LE25BA) Full OTA Incremental OTA

Global (11.2.1.1.LE25AA) Full OTA Incremental OTA



OnePlus 9 Pro

India (11.2.1.1.LE15DA) Full OTA Incremental OTA

Europe (11.2.1.1.LE15BA) Full OTA Incremental OTA

Global (11.2.1.1.LE15AA) Full OTA Incremental OTA



OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums