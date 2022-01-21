OnePlus rolls out January 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus rolled out the first stable build of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro back in December. But a few days after the rollout began, OnePlus pulled the update due to various issues. A couple of weeks later, OnePlus resumed the rollout with several bug fixes and improvements. Towards the end of last month, OnePlus rolled out a fresh OxygenOS 12 update to the devices with a few more optimizations and bug fixes. Now, the company is rolling out yet another update on the stable channel with the Android security patches for January 2022.

Screenshots via ko2_wn on the OnePlus Community forums

The latest OxygenOS 12 release for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (firmware version C.44) includes several bug fixes, optimizations for vibration feedback while gaming, camera improvements, and the Android security patches for January 2022. Check out the section below for the full changelog.

Changelog: OxygenOS 12 (C.44) for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro System Improves system performance in some scenarios. Fixes a display issue with charging animations that would occur in certain scenarios. Fixes a display issue with the notification drawer that would occur in certain scenarios. Fixes a scrolling lag issue with the notification drawer.

Apps Optimizes vibration feedback for some gaming scenarios.

Camera Fixes an issue where Camera might sometimes crash. Fixes an issue where Camera might occasionally not respond when you want to take a video.

Security Integrates the January 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.



It’s worth noting that while the previous OxygenOS 12 updates for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro only reached those who had installed the buggy initial release, the latest update is rolling out widely and it’s available on devices that are still running OxygenOS 11. If you haven’t received the update yet, you should get the OTA notification in the next few days. Alternatively, you can download the firmware package from the links provided below to install the update manually.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Download OxygenOS 12 (vC.44) for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

At the moment, we have access to the firmware package for the global variants of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro only. We’ll update this post with the rest of the download links as soon as they become available.

Thanks to the Oxygen Updater team for the download links!