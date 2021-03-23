The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are finally official, with the Snapdragon 888 and Hasselblad-branded cameras

OnePlus just concluded its biggest launch event of the year and unveiled two new flagship phones — the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. As seen in multiple leaks and rumors over the last few months, the latest phones from OnePlus pack top-of-the-line hardware, a new camera system developed in partnership with Hasselblad, and a couple of other cool features. OnePlus has also unveiled a couple of accessories along with the OnePlus 9 lineup, including new first-party cases, a Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger, and the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus 9 series: Specifications

Specification OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Build Fiberglass-reinforced polymer frame

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back Aluminum frame

Gorilla Glass 5 front and back Dimensions & Weight North America/Europe: 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm 192g

India/China: 160 x 73.9 x 8.1mm 183g

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm

197g Display 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2400 x 1080p)

402PPI

20:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

1100nits peak brightness

Supports sRGB and DCI-P3 color space

HDR10+

Automatic color temperature adjustment

Gorilla Glass 5 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED (3216 x 1440p)

525PPI

20.1:9 aspect ratio

Smart 120Hz refresh rate (Adaptive 1-120Hz)

360Hz touch polling rate

1300nits peak brightness

10-bit color depth

Supports sRGB and DCI-P3 color space

HDR10+

MEMC

Automatic color temperature adjustment

Gorilla Glass 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 1x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex X1-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A78-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 660 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB 8GB LPDDR5 RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB + 256GB Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

65W wired fast charging (1-100% in 29 minutes)

45W wired fast charging (USB PD)

15W Qi wireless charging (North America/Europe only)

Warp Charge 65T charger included (supports up to 45W USB PD or PPS for non-OnePlus devices) 4,500mAh battery

65W wired fast charging (1-100% in 29 minutes)

45W wired fast charging (USB PD)

50W wireless fast charging (1-100% in 43 minutes)

Warp Charge 65T charger included (supports up to 45W USB PD or PPS for non-OnePlus devices) Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 48MP Sony IMX689, f/1.8, EIS, PDAF+CAF

48MP Sony IMX689, f/1.8, EIS, PDAF+CAF Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens

50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens Tertiary: 2MP monochrome sensor

2MP monochrome sensor Dual LED flash

Video: 8K video @ 30fps 4K video @ 30/60fps Slow motion: 720p @480fps, 1080p @ 240fps Time-lapse: 1080p @ 30fps, 4K @ 30fps

Additional features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face focus, RAW support, Filters, Super Stable video, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Hyperlapse Primary: 48MP Sony IMX 789, f/1.8, OIS, EIS, PDAF+CAF

48MP Sony IMX 789, f/1.8, OIS, EIS, PDAF+CAF Secondary: 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens

50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide, f/2.2, freeform lens Tertiary: 8MP 3.3x telephoto, f/2.4, OIS

8MP 3.3x telephoto, f/2.4, OIS Quaternary: 2MP monochrome sensor

2MP monochrome sensor Dual LED flash

Video: 8K video @30fps 4K video @ 30/60/120fps Slow motion: 720p @ 480fps, 1080p @ 240fps Time-lapse: 1080p @ 30fps, 4K @ 30fps

Additional features: Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face focus, RAW support, Filters, Super Stable video, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Hyperlapse Front Camera(s) 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS 16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS Port(s) USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C Audio Dual stereo speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos certified Dual stereo speakers

Noise cancellation support

Dolby Atmos certified Connectivity LTE 4×4 MIMO

SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC support)

NFC

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS LTE 4×4 MIMO

SA/NSA 5G

Wi-Fi 6 2×2 MIMO (dual-band)

Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC support)

NFC

GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS Software OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 Other Features IP68 dust and water resistance (T-Mobile version only)

Alert slider

Upgraded haptic motor

OnePlus Cool Play cooling system (five-layer system with a vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper) IP68 dust and water resistance

Alert slider

Upgraded haptic motor

OnePlus Cool Play cooling system (multi-layer system with a vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper) Colors Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black

The all-new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a new design based on OnePlus’ Burdenless Design philosophy. While the phones look a lot like their predecessors, OnePlus has revamped the camera island design on both phones and they also come in a couple of cool new back panel finishes. Instead of the vertically-aligned camera module on the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a rectangular camera island in the top right corner. It packs three cameras and a dual-LED flash on the OnePlus 9, while the OnePlus 9 Pro gets four cameras with a dual-LED flash. As seen in previous leaks, the camera island also features Hasselblad branding on both phones.

As far as the build quality is concerned, both phones feature Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, but the OnePlus 9 has a fiberglass-reinforced polymer frame while the OnePlus 9 Pro has an aluminum frame. The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets IP68 dust and water resistance rating across all regions, however, the OnePlus 9 only gets it on the T-Mobile variant.

The OnePlus 9 packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,100nits, it’s HDR10+ certified, and it supports the sRGB and DCI-P3 color space. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers adaptive refresh rate support (1-120Hz) and has a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It offers a peak brightness of 1,300nits, it’s also HDR10+ certified, and it supports 10-bit color depth. Furthermore, the display on the Pro-variant supports the sRGB and DCI-P3 color space, and it comes with MEMC support.

As expected, both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage on both phones. Thanks to the Snapdragon 888’s integrated Snapdragon X60 modem, both phones are 5G capable. Other connectivity options include LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. For positioning, the phones support dual-band GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 9 features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX689 main camera, a 50MP f/2.2 Sony IMX766 wide-angle camera with a freeform lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro gets slightly better hardware, including a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX789 primary camera, the same 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP 3.3x telephoto camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Both phones feature a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 selfie shooter.

Although the OnePlus 9 series hasn’t received any major battery capacity upgrades, OnePlus has included support for better fast charging capabilities. Both phones pack 4,500mAh batteries, with the OnePlus 9 featuring support for 65W wired fast charging using the included charger and 15W Qi wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, supports 65W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging through the proprietary Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger. The included 65W charging brick has also received some improvements, and it now supports up to 45W fast charging on non-OnePlus devices via USB PD or PPS. Another neat addition on both the phones is the fact that you can also fast charge through USB PD chargers up to 45W, in case you do not have the proprietary charger along with you.

OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Both the OnePlus 9 series devices run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. It’s the same skin that has previously rolled out to older OnePlus devices, but it comes with a couple of additional features. These include the rebranded Pro Gaming Mode, a Hasselblad Pro Mode in the camera app, and Turbo Boost 3.0 memory optimization.

OnePlus 9 series: Pricing & Availability

The OnePlus 9 series is priced as follows:

Sr. No. Device North America Europe India China 1. OnePlus 9: 1.1 8GB + 128GB

(Astral Black, Winter Mist) USD: $729

CAD: $999 €709 ₹49,999 1.2 12GB + 256GB

(Astral Black) USD: $829

CAD: $1,149 €809 ₹54,999 2. OnePlus 9 Pro: 2.1 8GB + 128GB

(Morning Mist) USD: $969

CAD: $1,349 €909 ₹64,999 2.2 12GB + 256GB

(Morning Mist, Pine Green) USD: $1,069

CAD: $1,499 €999 ₹69,999

Both phones will be available for pre-order from March 26th in North America, with the first open sale scheduled for April 2nd. Interested buyers will be able to get their hands on unlocked units from OnePlus’ website and other major eCommerce platforms, like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. The Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro in the 12GB+256GB configuration and the OnePlus 9 (8GB+128GB) in the Winter Mist and Astral Black colorways will also be available via T-Mobile on the same dates. We’ll add pricing and availability details for other regions as soon as it’s revealed.

OnePlus is also releasing the Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger, which now features a removable-cable design, and can charge the OnePlus 9 Pro at 50W in both landscape and portrait orientations.

OnePlus 9 The vanilla OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Pre-order from OnePlus