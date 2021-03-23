The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are finally official, with the Snapdragon 888 and Hasselblad-branded cameras
OnePlus just concluded its biggest launch event of the year and unveiled two new flagship phones — the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. As seen in multiple leaks and rumors over the last few months, the latest phones from OnePlus pack top-of-the-line hardware, a new camera system developed in partnership with Hasselblad, and a couple of other cool features. OnePlus has also unveiled a couple of accessories along with the OnePlus 9 lineup, including new first-party cases, a Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger, and the OnePlus Watch.
OnePlus 9 series: Specifications
|Specification
|OnePlus 9
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|Build
|Dimensions & Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Security
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Rear Camera(s)
|Front Camera(s)
|16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS
|16MP Sony IMX471, f/2.4, FF, EIS
|Port(s)
|USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
|USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
|Audio
|Connectivity
|Software
|OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
|OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
|Other Features
|Colors
|Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, Astral Black
|Morning Mist, Forest Green, Stellar Black
The all-new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a new design based on OnePlus’ Burdenless Design philosophy. While the phones look a lot like their predecessors, OnePlus has revamped the camera island design on both phones and they also come in a couple of cool new back panel finishes. Instead of the vertically-aligned camera module on the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a rectangular camera island in the top right corner. It packs three cameras and a dual-LED flash on the OnePlus 9, while the OnePlus 9 Pro gets four cameras with a dual-LED flash. As seen in previous leaks, the camera island also features Hasselblad branding on both phones.
As far as the build quality is concerned, both phones feature Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, but the OnePlus 9 has a fiberglass-reinforced polymer frame while the OnePlus 9 Pro has an aluminum frame. The OnePlus 9 Pro also gets IP68 dust and water resistance rating across all regions, however, the OnePlus 9 only gets it on the T-Mobile variant.
The OnePlus 9 packs a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz and has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,100nits, it’s HDR10+ certified, and it supports the sRGB and DCI-P3 color space. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers adaptive refresh rate support (1-120Hz) and has a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It offers a peak brightness of 1,300nits, it’s also HDR10+ certified, and it supports 10-bit color depth. Furthermore, the display on the Pro-variant supports the sRGB and DCI-P3 color space, and it comes with MEMC support.
As expected, both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage on both phones. Thanks to the Snapdragon 888’s integrated Snapdragon X60 modem, both phones are 5G capable. Other connectivity options include LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. For positioning, the phones support dual-band GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou.
On the camera front, the OnePlus 9 features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX689 main camera, a 50MP f/2.2 Sony IMX766 wide-angle camera with a freeform lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro gets slightly better hardware, including a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX789 primary camera, the same 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP 3.3x telephoto camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. Both phones feature a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX471 selfie shooter.
Although the OnePlus 9 series hasn’t received any major battery capacity upgrades, OnePlus has included support for better fast charging capabilities. Both phones pack 4,500mAh batteries, with the OnePlus 9 featuring support for 65W wired fast charging using the included charger and 15W Qi wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, supports 65W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging through the proprietary Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger. The included 65W charging brick has also received some improvements, and it now supports up to 45W fast charging on non-OnePlus devices via USB PD or PPS. Another neat addition on both the phones is the fact that you can also fast charge through USB PD chargers up to 45W, in case you do not have the proprietary charger along with you.
Both the OnePlus 9 series devices run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. It’s the same skin that has previously rolled out to older OnePlus devices, but it comes with a couple of additional features. These include the rebranded Pro Gaming Mode, a Hasselblad Pro Mode in the camera app, and Turbo Boost 3.0 memory optimization.
OnePlus 9 series: Pricing & Availability
The OnePlus 9 series is priced as follows:
|Sr. No.
|Device
|North America
|Europe
|India
|China
|1.
|OnePlus 9:
|1.1
|8GB + 128GB
(Astral Black, Winter Mist)
|€709
|₹49,999
|1.2
|12GB + 256GB
(Astral Black)
|€809
|₹54,999
|2.
|OnePlus 9 Pro:
|2.1
|8GB + 128GB
(Morning Mist)
|€909
|₹64,999
|2.2
|12GB + 256GB
(Morning Mist, Pine Green)
|€999
|₹69,999
Both phones will be available for pre-order from March 26th in North America, with the first open sale scheduled for April 2nd. Interested buyers will be able to get their hands on unlocked units from OnePlus’ website and other major eCommerce platforms, like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. The Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro in the 12GB+256GB configuration and the OnePlus 9 (8GB+128GB) in the Winter Mist and Astral Black colorways will also be available via T-Mobile on the same dates. We’ll add pricing and availability details for other regions as soon as it’s revealed.
OnePlus is also releasing the Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger, which now features a removable-cable design, and can charge the OnePlus 9 Pro at 50W in both landscape and portrait orientations.
- The vanilla OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC.
- With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video.