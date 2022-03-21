Latest OnePlus 9 series update brings March 2022 patches, fixes Google Pay bug

After rolling out a stable Android 12 update to the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9R last week, OnePlus is back again with another round of software updates. The company has just released new OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 9 series, bringing updated security patches and other improvements.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting a new OxygenOS 12 update with firmware version C.47. The update bumps the security patch level to March 2022 and brings several bug fixes and optimizations. In addition, OnePlus notes that the annoying SafetyNet bug that gave some OnePlus 9 owners “Device not certified” error while using Google Pay has also been addressed. If you’re still facing the issue after installing the new update, try clearing Google Play Store’s cache and reboot your device.

Full update changelog:

System [Optimized] the stability of communication [Fixed] the issue of the operator’s name displayed incorrectly [Fixed] the low probability issue that unable to send MMS [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03

Camera [Optimized] the fluency of taking pictures



The new build has started rolling out to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units in Europe, with the global variant to follow suit soon.

The OnePlus 9RT is also picking up a new software update (firmware version A.07). The latest update improves battery life, fixes a bug related to the phone speaker, and brings the latest security patches for March 2022.

Update changelog:

System Optimized power consumption, improved battery life Fixed the issue that speaker unable to play sound in some scenarios Fixed the low probability issue of blurred screen when in the bright environment Improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2022.03



Owners of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9RT should receive the new OxygenOS update in the coming days. If you don’t want to wait, we have provided direct download links to full OTA and incremental OTA packages below to help you manually install the new firmware.

Download OxygenOS 12 (C.47 and A.07) for the OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

Global Full OTA Incremental from C.44

Europe Full OTA

India Full OTA Incremental from C.46



OnePlus 9RT

India Full OTA Incremental from A.06



Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the download links!

Source: OnePlus Forums (1), (2)