OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 for the OnePlus 9 series with several bug fixes

Shortly after unveiling the OnePlus 9 series late last month, OnePlus rolled out the first software update for its latest flagships. The update included a bunch of connectivity, camera, and system improvements for the two devices, along with a couple of bug fixes. Within a week of the launch, the company rolled out another update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with the Android security patches for March 2021, more optimizations, and bug fixes. Now, OnePlus is rolling out yet another update for the devices that brings even more improvements.

The latest OxygenOS update (11.2.3.3) for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro has started rolling out in the India region. It includes the following changes:

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting and recording experience

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



As always, the OTA update is rolling out in an incremental fashion. It will reach a small percentage of OnePlus 9 users initially, which will help OnePlus ensure that it doesn’t have any major issues. Once that’s confirmed, the update should roll out to all devices. However, if you don’t wish to wait, you can download the build from the links below and sideload it manually.

Download: OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 for the OnePlus 9 series

At the moment, we only have access to the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update packages for the Indian version of the OnePlus 9 Pro. We’ll add the remaining download links as soon as they’re available.

OnePlus 9

Global: Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.2.2

Europe: Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.2.2

India: Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.2.2



OnePlus 9 Pro

Global: Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.2

Europe: Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.2.2

India: Full OTA Incremental OTA from 11.2.2.2



OnePlus 9 XDA Forums || OnePlus 9 Pro XDA Forums

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!